Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

