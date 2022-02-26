Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 18,421 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.12% of Butterfly Network worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Butterfly Network by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 72,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

