Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,665 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 over the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

ARES opened at $79.72 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

