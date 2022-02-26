Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 6,020 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 144,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.

