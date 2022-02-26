Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 6,990 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,862,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,881,000 after acquiring an additional 363,488 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

