Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 7.72% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $2,636,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 81.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 20.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 87.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period.

Shares of UDEC opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

