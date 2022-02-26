ChainX Market Cap Reaches $15.36 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00003211 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00045908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.98 or 0.06997118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.94 or 0.99866354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,402,875 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

