Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Rating) rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 17,765,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 31,590,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.03.

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

