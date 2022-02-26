ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $714,265.54 and approximately $40,880.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,187.73 or 0.99982457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00076847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023181 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00306971 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

