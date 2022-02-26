CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Reaches $0.0213

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $112,784.12 and $24.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.97 or 0.07156768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.83 or 0.99800822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00049183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.