Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.80, but opened at $50.64. Cheniere Energy Partners shares last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CQP. UBS Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after buying an additional 325,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

