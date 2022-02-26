Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $152.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $140.62 and last traded at $134.59, with a volume of 106810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

