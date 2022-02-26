Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $997.41 million and $88.25 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00036977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00110003 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,067,795 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.