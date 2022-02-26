Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Stake Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,082 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Chimera Investment worth $19,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIM opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

