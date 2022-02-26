Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,969.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,497.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,552.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,724.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

