ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ COFS opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

