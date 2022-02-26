ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
NASDAQ COFS opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChoiceOne Financial Services (COFS)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.