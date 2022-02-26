Chronologic Market Cap Reaches $184,288.95 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a market cap of $184,288.95 and approximately $51.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00037403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00111063 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,428,133 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,253 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

