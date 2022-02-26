Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 487.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,849 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Churchill Capital Corp VI worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCVI. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 504,617 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,372,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCVI opened at $9.76 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

