Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.48. Cielo shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 126,681 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Cielo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cielo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get Cielo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.0112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cielo’s payout ratio is currently 71.44%.

About Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.