Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.35.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $232.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.69 and its 200 day moving average is $216.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

