Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 693,986 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693,986 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.13% of Marlin Technology worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FINM. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 613.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 892,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 767,322 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,552,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 728,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,410,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 704,762 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,840,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

FINM stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

