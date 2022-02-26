Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 755,344 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755,344 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.01% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $16,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMGC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $2,925,000.

RMGC opened at $9.75 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

