Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,601,718 DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,601,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

NASDAQ:DTRTU opened at $10.02 on Friday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11.

