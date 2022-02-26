Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,679,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,795,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.52% of StoneBridge Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAC stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

