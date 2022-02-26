Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,462 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.68% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $16,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TZPS. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the third quarter worth $344,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 22.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 596.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 131.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZPS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

