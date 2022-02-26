Citadel Advisors LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793,278 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.37% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $16,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,908,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,565,000 after buying an additional 508,867 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 685.6% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 366,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 319,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

