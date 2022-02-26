Citadel Advisors LLC Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $16,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BIV stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

