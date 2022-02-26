Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784,093 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 10.23% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,932 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 3,625.6% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 426,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 415,351 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,069,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HIII opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

