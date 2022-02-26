Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 103,629 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,629 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Agiliti worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,058,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Agiliti by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Agiliti by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,279 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $298,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $180,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,593 shares of company stock worth $4,747,005 over the last 90 days.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

