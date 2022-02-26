City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. City Office REIT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.560-$1.600 EPS.

CIO traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.55. 297,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,081. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

CIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 199,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 103,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 51,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.