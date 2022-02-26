Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Clarus has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 172,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,137. Clarus has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $843.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

CLAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Clarus by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

