Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to Buy at Evercore ISI

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,355,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,170. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

