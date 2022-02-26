Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 557,263 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
About Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Energy Technologies (CETY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.