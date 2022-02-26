Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650 ($22.44).

Several analysts recently commented on CBG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($20.13) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.72) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.30) to GBX 1,540 ($20.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.83) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,183 ($16.09) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,131 ($15.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($23.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,326.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,425.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

