CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) to Release Earnings on Friday

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:CLPS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. 23,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,058. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

