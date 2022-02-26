CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,560 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.18% of CMC Materials worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

Shares of CCMP opened at $186.50 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.74 and its 200-day moving average is $151.63.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

