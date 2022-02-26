CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in CME Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after purchasing an additional 900,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after acquiring an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,885,000 after acquiring an additional 434,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,919. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.15.

Shares of CME opened at $239.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

