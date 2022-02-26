CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

