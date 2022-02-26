CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of C$6.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.
CO2 Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CST)
See Also
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for CO2 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CO2 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.