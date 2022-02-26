Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$130.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$101.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$95.50 and a twelve month high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$718.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

