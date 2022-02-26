Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.31

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and traded as high as $80.41. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $80.41, with a volume of 1,032 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGEAF shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

