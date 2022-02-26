CoinPoker Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $92,742.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and approximately $92,742.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

