Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after buying an additional 308,383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,129,000 after buying an additional 318,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

CL stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

