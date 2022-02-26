Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

