Collateral Pay Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $320,137.39 and approximately $438.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.97 or 0.07007811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,417.25 or 0.99823554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048314 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

