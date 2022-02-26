Collective Market Cap Achieves $206,717.58 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 162.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Collective has traded up 97.2% against the US dollar. Collective has a total market cap of $206,717.58 and approximately $436.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

