Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 11.86% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $80,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

