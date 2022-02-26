Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 28,576 Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Global X Internet of Things ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 142.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 333,790 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,659,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,213 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,470,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,369,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,323,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.117 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.