Colony Group LLC Buys 185 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last ninety days. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $781.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $836.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $707.75 and a 52-week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCNCA. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.20.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

