Colony Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

